Credit Suisse Group Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $37.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 339,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 161,936 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

