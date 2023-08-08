CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $63.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

