Critical Comparison: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) & InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Prothena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -19.28 Prothena $53.90 million 60.57 -$116.95 million ($2.77) -22.34

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Prothena 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of current recommendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and Prothena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Prothena has a consensus target price of $87.56, suggesting a potential upside of 41.06%. Given Prothena’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prothena is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Prothena -244.45% -25.43% -20.31%

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and PRX123, a dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease, as well as TDP-43 and PRX019 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein, including prasinezumab; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

