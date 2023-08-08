Critical Survey: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -146.62% -326.74% -87.21% Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $111.80 million 0.02 -$206.79 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.89 $15.49 million $0.48 7.60

This table compares Waitr and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Risk and Volatility

Waitr has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Waitr.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Waitr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

