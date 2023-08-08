Critical Survey: Osisko Development (ODV) versus Its Competitors

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Osisko Development to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 699 3042 3721 80 2.42

Osisko Development presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.06%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 252.70%. Given Osisko Development’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -36.91% -6.85% -2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.22 Osisko Development Competitors $1.75 billion -$33.77 million 0.06

Osisko Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Osisko Development rivals beat Osisko Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

