CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.95%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

