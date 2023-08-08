Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 183.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,925 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,128,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,546,210. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

