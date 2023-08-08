Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 12,365 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,430 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,811. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

