Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,727 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,437. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

