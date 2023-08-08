Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,734.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 394,400 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

