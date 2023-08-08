Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $147.49. 664,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,999. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

