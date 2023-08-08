Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average is $246.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

