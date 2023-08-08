Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. The stock has a market cap of $432.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

