Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 31,550 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.10% of Alamos Gold worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,948 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $22,409,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 1,023,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,649. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.