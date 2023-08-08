Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Cummins worth $46,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cummins by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 188,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,243. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

