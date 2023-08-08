CVC Income & Growth Limited (CVCE) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 1st

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Stock Down 1.3 %

LON CVCE opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £924,501.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. CVC Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86.

In other news, insider Esther Gilbert bought 2,857 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,799.86 ($3,578.10). In other news, insider Vanessa Neill bought 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £10,588.90 ($13,532.14). Also, insider Esther Gilbert bought 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,799.86 ($3,578.10). Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

