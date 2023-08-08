CVC Income & Growth Limited (CVCG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on September 1st

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:CVCG opened at GBX 98.27 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £127.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.71. CVC Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 85.96 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.54 ($1.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.