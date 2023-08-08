CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 6,610,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,065. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

