D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Lessened by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,569. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

