DA Davidson Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $63.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after buying an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

