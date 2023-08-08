Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.50

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.62.

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.