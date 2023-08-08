Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

DHR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.50. 661,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,786. The company has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

