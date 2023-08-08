Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share.

Danaos Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 36,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Danaos

Institutional Trading of Danaos

In other Danaos news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Danaos by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

