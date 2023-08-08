Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.96.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 16.4 %

Insider Activity at Datadog

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $17.45 on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,249,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,313 shares of company stock worth $68,917,419 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Datadog by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 470,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,561 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.