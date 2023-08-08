Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $106.30

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.30, but opened at $84.38. Datadog shares last traded at $86.99, with a volume of 8,851,093 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 18.8 %

Insider Activity at Datadog

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,002,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,002,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,313 shares of company stock valued at $68,917,419. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.