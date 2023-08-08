Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 59,749 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $475,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock worth $24,377,091. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

