DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Up 6.7%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.26 and last traded at $116.11. 189,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 642,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.81.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

