Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 113,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $931.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

