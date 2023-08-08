Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 325.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

DAWN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 117,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -2.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

