Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $854,249.98

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $224.79 million and approximately $854,249.98 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.60 or 0.00049045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00188169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,395,840 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars.

