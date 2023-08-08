Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 11.0 %

NYSE DKL opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKL. Citigroup lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $366,809.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,961.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

