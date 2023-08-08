Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

