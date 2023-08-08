Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $17.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 6,041,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

