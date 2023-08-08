Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Down 8.5%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.53. 16,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 104,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $734.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.54% and a negative net margin of 164.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 420,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 285,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $6,048,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

