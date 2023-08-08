Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $103.83 Average PT from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.92.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

