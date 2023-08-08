Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,268.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,268 ($41.76) and last traded at GBX 3,258 ($41.64), with a volume of 4776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,256 ($41.61).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($30.67) to GBX 2,550 ($32.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($42.94) to GBX 3,500 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.45) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,985.71 ($38.16).

Get Diploma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPLM

Diploma Stock Performance

Diploma Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,431.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,049.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,869.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,789.47%.

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.