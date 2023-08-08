Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DBM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$579.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5939394 earnings per share for the current year.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
