Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DOM opened at GBX 410.41 ($5.24) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,128.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.