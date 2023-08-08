Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.69. The company had a trading volume of 382,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.23 and its 200-day moving average is $332.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.