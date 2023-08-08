Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,901 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $163,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,222. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

