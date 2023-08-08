Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETFGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cormark raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.