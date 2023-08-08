Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF remained flat at C$7.60 on Tuesday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

