Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF remained flat at C$7.60 on Tuesday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
