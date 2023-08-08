Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of DRVN opened at $15.40 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Driven Brands news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

