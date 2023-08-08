Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.07. 288,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,202. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

