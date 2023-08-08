Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. 2,984,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.16.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.