Dun & Bradstreet’s (DNB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -231.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

