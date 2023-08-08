DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Michael G. Goss Sells 7,919 Shares

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,082. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $89,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
