Dynacor Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dynacor Group stock opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of C$76.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.