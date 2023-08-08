EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.64

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 30070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.