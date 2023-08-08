Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $52.74 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $52,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.25. 69,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

